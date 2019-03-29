Morecambe v Crawley Town preview: A result is expected against The Shrimps

After defeat once again last week, Reds will face up to fellow strugglers Morecambe this week.

Despite defeat last week being expected there was a big gap in quality between Lincoln and Crawley with Lincoln being clinical and Crawley not creating any chances. There will need to be an improvement as a result will be expected at Morecambe on Saturday.

Gabriele Cioffi

The Shrimps have been struggling in League Two for a number of seasons but surviving every year. Last week they were saved on the final day of the season as Barnet went down instead of them.

This season Morecambe have tended to be very good against the sides around them but poorer against sides higher up in the table. It is those crucial results that help the Shrimps to stay up but the Reds should feel confident of picking up some points going into the game on Saturday.

Morecambe are currently sitting one point and one place behind Crawley and they will leapfrog the Reds in the table if they were to claim victory. Morecambe tend to struggle on their home turf and have one of the poorest home records in League Two.

However, we all know about Crawley’s away form, with it being the poorest in League Two, and only Rotherham, Ipswich and Wigan picking up fewer points on the road this season than Crawley, in the whole of the EFL.

Things haven’t looked like hanging recently for Crawley either with performances becoming poorer and no point being picked up.

The team need to ensure safety as soon as possible and that should start with at least picking up a point at Morecambe but hopefully all three. It’s one of three games Reds will have to face against fellow strugglers in the final part of the season, with those other two games coming against Yeovil and Notts County.

Crawley should be taking points from all three of these games in order to survive in League Two for another season.