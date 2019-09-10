Loxwood punished for 'naivety' after late equaliser denies them first league win

Alex Walsh admitted ‘naivety’ is costing Loxwood after they conceded another late goal in their 2-2 home draw against Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday to deny them all three points.

Bayley Colbran poked the visitors in front, before Luke Brodie drew Loxwood level on the hour-mark. The hosts added a second when Sam Karl capitalised on a loose pass. But the

Magpies were pegged back five minutes from time when Peter Cooper’s stooping header trickled in.

Half of Loxwood’s goals against this season have been conceded inside the final ten minutes and Walsh believes his side’s lack of experience is the cause. He said: “Our oldest player on Saturday was 23 so it’s quite a young side we’re putting out.

“It’s probably down to a bit of naivety for some of them. It’s frustrating at times but we are going to make mistakes because we’re young.”

The result leaves Loxwood sat in 18th, still searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Walsh added: “The game was there for the taking. It’s a tough one to take because I think we dominated the game.”

The visitors broke the deadlock when Scott Taylor’s mis-hit effort fell to Colbran to squeeze in the opener.

Brodie slotted in Loxwood’s equaliser on 59 minutes before the hosts took the lead five minutes later when Adam Davidson’s misjudged back-pass found Karl who fired home. But Langney pulled themselves level late on through Cooper’s towering header.

The Magpies host Horley Town this (Tuesday) evening (7.45pm).

Loxwood: Matthews, Sumithran, Jenkins, Colbran (Hards 75), Boiling, Courtney, Frankland, Dackers, T Bennett (Goldson 60), Brodie, Karl. Unused: Garner, E Bennett, Popham,