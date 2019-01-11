'Whyteleafe destroyed us earlier in the season,' Di Paola and Horsham expecting tough top-of-the-table clash

Horsham need no warning of the test they face in their top-of-the-table clash with Whyteleafe on Saturday.

The Bostik League South East Division clash sees a third-versus-fourth clash at Culver Road.

Both teams are level on 35 points in the standings with 'Leafe a place better off owing to goal difference.

The visitors ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the home fixture back in September and Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola is well aware of the task his side face to gain some revenge.

He said: “If you look at our fixtures, we have not got an easy one for a while. Whyteleafe are very strong and as with all our games, we know we will be in one.

“They destroyed us at their place in the first half earlier in the season, so we know we are in for a tough game."

Squad wise, Di Paola has reported that they are a little light having lost Will Hoare and Tyrell Richardson-Brown being out with a knock he picked up against Guernsey.

Joe Shelley is fit again and James McElligott back from his loan spell with Horley Town, while Lewis Hyde is due back from Pagham imminently.

Di Paola added: “It has thinned out a bit so we need to address that over the next few weeks. We do not want to be caught short, which can happen, so we need to keep stock of it.”