Two-goal debutant hailed by Walsh as Loxwood secure vital victory in relegation battle

Alex Walsh hailed the impact of Loxwood new boy Max Miller as his double helped to secure a valuable 3-0 home win over relegation rivals Little Common in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Miller’s goals coupled with a Mark Goldson strike saw the Magpies snap a four-game losing run and move nine points clear of the drop.

Matt Boiling clears to safety.

Walsh said: “We knew how important the game was and I’m sure they did as well.

“We’ve both been on a bit of a losing streak and that amplified the pressure on the game but we came out on top.

“I think it was deserved. We played really well from minute one all the way to the end.

“They did cause us a few problems but defensively we were very good.

Loxwood put Little Common keeper Matt Cruttwell under pressure.

“We were really pleased to get the clean-sheet, it was nice to score three good goals, and I thought we just played well.”

12 minutes into his first start for the club and Miller bagged his first goal.

A hooked clearance from Lewis Broughton released the striker who calmly slotted past advancing Common keeper Matt Cruttwell.

Loxwood should have doubled their lead as a free header was well saved by the feet of Cruttwell.

The Magpies then clipped the post after a well worked move as the second goal failed to materialise before the break.

But four minutes after the restart Miller doubled the advantage and his goal tally.

The forward raced on to another long ball before firing lost past Cruttwell.

Loxwood wrapped up a vital victory eleven minutes from time when Goldson tapped home a rebound after a long-range effort was fumbled by Cruttwell.

Walsh added: “We lost Sam Karl and Tim Bennett through injury last game so it was essential we brought guys in.

“I know Max from my Haywards Heath days and I’ve always liked Max.

“He’s agreed to come over until the end of the season and we’re delighted with that because he gives us a great outlet.

“He’s a great character as well. He came in at training on Thursday and got everyone going and buzzing.

“The boys have taken to him really well.”

The Magpies travel to Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Dawson, Broughton, French, Boiling, Courtney, Cowan, Follea, Morey, Goldson, Miller. Subs: Robinson, E Bennett, Hooper-Ridsdale, Donningham.