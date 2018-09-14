Swans missed their recent ‘intensity’ in Littlehampton defeat

James Everett felt his Storrington side were missing their recent ‘intensity’ in their 4-1 home defeat to Littlehampton Town on Saturday.

Swans had led the Division 1 clash through Jordan Suter’s 17th-minute strike, but found themselves level at the break to Ross McKay’s goal.

Home boss Everett then felt a ‘contentious’ free kick led to a swing in the game as from it Alex Fair put Golds in front from it.

After that, further strikes from Davidson Mendes-Borges and McKay wrapped up the win for the visitors as Storrington chased the game.

Everett said: “The intensity we have showed recently was missing from the beginning and we missed the opportunity to stamp our authority on the game.

“Despite this, we still looked a threat on the break, but the equaliser soon after we took the lead didn’t allow us to build on the momentum swing.

“A very contentious conceded free kick gave Littlehampton the lead when we were in the ascendancy and that really flipped the game. We had our moments to equalise which needed to be taken, but the later stages saw us chasing the game and that resulted in a flattering scoreline for the visitors.

“We didn’t play to our full potential and ultimately it cost us. We need to rectify that for the future as we are far better than this showing.”

Storington: Elliott, Hide, Bester, Gilmour (Clarke 65), Jarvie, Setchell (Jearum 75), Lucas, Cave, Suter (Joe Warner 65), Shoebridge, Josh Warner.