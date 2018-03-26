Spirited Bears lose out to the Tigers

Broadbridge Heath travelled to Hill Park to take on promotion hopefuls Saltdean.

Having already lead 2-0 in both the previous meetings, subsequently losing both this season, Heath were hopeful of a turnaround this time.

In the fifth minute a deep cross from the left into the Broadbridge Heath penalty area towards Max Jeffery was headed away by Jamie Robinson, unfortunately both players clashing heads, halting proceedings for almost five minutes, Jeffery having to leave the field five minutes after the restart suffering from dizziness.

Shortly afterwards Saltdean were in front, a corner from the left fell invitingly for Harry Shooman, who planted the ball past Michael Chester into the roof of the net.

The game was then played out in midfield for the next 10 minutes or so, before Heath were denied a penalty. Tiago Andrade played a one-two with Alex Parsons, the former being upended in the area, Referee Phillip Wilks waving away Heaths claims.

On the half hour mark Stuart Chester trod on the ball gifting Rob O'Toole a great chance to increase Saltdeans lead, but the prolific marksman shot over. From the resulting goalkick Tim Martin was played in, but fouled just outside the box, Tom Bold's resulting free kick was headed clear. The ball quickly played forward by Saltdean into Josh Jones, his clever backheel found O'Toole, a last gasp tackle from Robinson clearing the danger.

The last action of the half was from a Bold corner, Andrade attempting an overhead kick, which ended up in the allotments behind Ricky Bank's goal.

Early in the second half Heath conceded a needless free kick just outside the penalty box, O'Toole shooting over the bar and wasting the chance.

In the 12th minute both Parsons and Martin received yellow cards, harshly dealt according to most in the ground, Parsons clearly winning the ball.

Heath were now getting a strong foothold in the game, a Shaun Findlay header forcing Banks to a save to his right. The pressure was being applied by Heath resulting in several corners and attempts on goal, unfortunately to no avail.

Against the run of play Saltdean broke, a shot brilliantly save by Chester was cleared against O'Toole, the ball rebounding into the net. A harsh blow for a resurging Heath, but a long way back with 15 minutes of the game left.

Manager Steve Painter then made a couple of changes, Tom Fuller being replaced by Kyle Sim, the big centre half going up front and Jamie Connelly replacing Martin.

In the last minute Andrade was put through on goal, his shot being tipped onto the bar by Banks, the rebound falling to Sim, unfortunately the youngster unable to get above the ball enough, his header again hitting the bar and then cleared.

A disappointing result for Heath, despite a good, spirited performance who now face another tough game away to Peacehaven and Telscombe on Saturday.

Broadbridge Heath: Michael Chester, Tom Frankland, Jamie Robinson, Stuart Chester, Martyn Flack, Tom Howard-Bold, Shaun Findlay, Alex Parsons, Tiago Andrade, Tom Fuller (Kyle Sim), Tim Martin (Jamie Connolly)

Sub Not Used: Zach Massey

