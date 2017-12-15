Signings top of Horsham’s wish list ahead of bust Christmas schedule

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is hoping for an early stocking filler of ‘one or two’ new signings ahead of a busy Christmas period.

With a some of the squad having had ‘flu over the past couple of weeks, numbers have been depleted and left the Hornets without a win in four in the Bostik League South Division.

After Saturday’s trip to second-bottom Ashford United, Horsham then have five games in 15 days, starting against Thamesmead Town on December 23.

Di Paola is close to making one new addition, a midfielder who can play across the middle of the park and also up front, but is hoping to bolster further, if possible.

He said: “We are in a bit of a spell where we have had a few players missing and with no reserves or anything, that is a concern at Horsham.

“We haven’t the quality or depth to just throw people in if they haven’t been playing.

“There is potentially one new one (signing) coming in, but I think we need one or two more, especially with four games in eight days.

“I have tried to rotate the squad a little it and get everyone minutes and a bit of fitness in them.”

It’s hoped that Joe Shelley and Darren Boswell will have recovered from the ‘flu by Saturday, while Horsham are also keen to play their youngsters when they can.

Di Paola added: “Players like Jack Newhouse, he is a young lad that needs minutes else there is no point having him.

“He is only 18, but I am trying to mix it up and get him and others minutes. Else it will come to a situation where we are decimated with injuries and we won’t have players to come in.”

A 1-1 draw on Saturday with East Grinstead was followed by a 4-1 defeat to second-placed Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday night.

And while the latter came about from a mistake-riddled showing, there were some positives.

Di Paola added: “Tone (Tony Nwachukwu), although he made a mistake for one of their goals, played well and looked a lot sharper. And Matt Axell came on in the second half and did well - the best he has done for us - and we got some game time for Josh Street, who had been ill.”