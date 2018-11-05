Richardson-Brown last-gasp goal caps remarkable Horsham comeback after ‘magnificent’ second half at Ashford

With the last kick of the game, Tyrell Richardson-Brown’s 97th-minute strike capped a remarkable comeback in Kent as a ‘magnificent’ Horsham stunned Ashford United on Saturday.

The attacking winger hit a dramatic winner as the Hornets overcame a 2-0 half-time deficit to claim all three points at The Homelands Stadium.

Tyrell Richardson-Brown has just swept in Horsham's late winner against Ashford United. Picture by John Lines

The victory takes Horsham up to seventh in the Bostik League South East Division standings with three wins and a draw in their last four league fixtures.

It had looked like their unbeaten run was coming to an end midway through the afternoon after a poor first 45 minutes had seen them trailing to two goals in four minutes from Danny Parish and Sam Corne.

Without a win in their previous nine matches in all competitions, Ashford looked set to be on their way to claiming their first league win since August, but Chris Smith gave Horsham hope when he reduced the arrears on 65 minutes.

A brace from Richardson-Brown, the second in the final minute of an added seven, then completed a memorable away win for the ever-improving Hornets.

Horsham's match-winner Tyrell Richardson Brown reels away in celebration against Ashford United. Picture by John Lines

It was the third time this season, Horsham have comeback from two-goals down to win a game and if Saturday’s was the best of the lot, Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “The way it ended with the last kick of the game, it probably was.

“Although it was not good for the heart, I’ve a few more grey hairs from it and I’ll probably look like Mark Hughes by the end of the season!

“In the second half we were magnificent, really, really good. The boys showed what we are all about and have been about all season.

“The determination to put right the first half was great to see and it’s a real boost to us to put that right.

Dramatic scenes as match-winner Tyrell Richardson-Brown is mobbed by his Horsham team-mates. Picture by John Lines

“In the first half the problem was that we were playing with no structure. We weren’t at the races although it was quite an even half.

“James McElligott came on at half-time and made a big difference. He was excellent and a few of the other lads pulled themselves together as well.”

The opening goal came on 21 minutes as Parish’s shot looped up off a deflection from Joe Shelley and the strike then followed-up and bundled home with a diving header. Four minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead as they surged forward and crossed low into the box for Corne who slotted home.

With some choice words in their ears and James McElligott off the bench, Horsham started the second half with Richardson-Brown drilling wide, George Hayward’s dipping effort hitting the top of the bar and Charlie Harris’ shot being tipped away.

Chris Smith curls home to get Horsham onto the comeback trail against Ashford United. Picture by John Lines

At the other end, Clark Woodcock was denied by Pelling and Parish put an overhead kick attempt wide, before Smith curled into top corner with his left foot with 25 minutes left to play.

The visitors were level with ten minutes to play as Richardson-Brown showed his pace, before curling into the far corner of the net from 25-yards out.

In added time, Parish raced through one on one with Pelling, but the Horsham stopper put in a crucial block at the striker’s feet.

At the other end, Smith burst forward and clipped in a low cross for Richardson-Brown, who swept in from close range with to spark jubilant scenes.

Horsham: Pelling, Metcalf, Merchant, Shelley, Sparks, Brivio (Lovegrove 78), Harris, Hayward, Richardson-Brown, Dukali (McElligott), Smith. Unused: Hyde, Baxter.