Rampant Roffey put on finishing masterclass to hit Angmering Seniors for six and go top of the table

Rampant Roffey hit Angmering Seniors for six with a masterclass in finishing to go top of Division 2 in a display that joint manager Lee Spickett believed was long overdue.

With most fixtures in the area put paid to by the weather, the ground staff at Roffey did an excellent job getting the game on.

Angmering set their stall out early to try and play out from the back and dictate the tempo of the game.

With the defence dealing with everything that came their way, marshalled by the once again excellent Lewis Reeves and Steve Goddard.

The midfield combo of Harry Law and captain Craig Goodsir, broke up anything in the middle, Roffey moved the ball with pace to be a constant threat to the visitors.

The opening goal came on eight minutes when a swift counter attack and quick interchange found Goodsir on the edge of the box who cleverly swept home.

It was soon 2-0, when Pat O’Sullivan was picked out to the right of the box and he calmly slotted home.

Although Angmering saw plenty of the ball, a decent save from keeper Jack Reeves was their only effort of the first half.

Roffey virtually killed off the game eight minutes before the break when full-back Max Reeves fizzed a ball into the box where a fantastic run and cushion header from Tom Pillings made it 3-0.

Roffey began the second half a in sloppy fashion and a defensive mix up could easily of resulted in a penalty inside 60 seconds.

Marek Koutsavakis made it 4-0 on the hour as a quick Roffey break caused chaos in the Seniors’ defence and he scored from close range to net his 17th of the season

The prolific O’Sullivan doubled his tally eight minutes later and captain Goodsir finished the rout smartly shooting across goal.

Aaron Collins made his first team debut and nearly put the icing on the cake in the last minute, racing forward, cutting onto his left but just firing over.

Manager Lee Spickett was full of praise for his teams’ efforts and said: “In the last four weeks we’ve had three tough away games on tough surfaces to play on but we’ve dug in, we always knew we would give a team a hiding and importantly we produced that in today’s must win game.

“The boys’ attitude, efforts and link-up play was spot on, they couldn’t live with our pace and desire to get up and support, I have to say though, that was built on a very excellent defensive display, especially Goodsir and man of the match Harry Law, in the middle of the park who just won everything.

“It was a fantastic display and sets us up to go on a run until the end of the season, yes, it’s great to be top, we know others have games in hand but we just have to concentrate on us and take each week as it comes.

“For a team playing together for the first time this season, with new managers and coaches, we’re doing really well.

“The group of lads we have here are great, they listen, they want to take this club up, we’re enjoying the journey Andy and myself are very proud managers.”