A Premier League champion has lent his backing to a Sunday football team by becoming their shirt sponsor.

The Ajax Kings Arms are boasting a fresh new look thanks to Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs and his fashion brand #NoFuchsGiven.

The well-known Billingshurst-based pub team have been plying their trade in the Worthing & Horsham District Sunday League for a staggering 22 years.

They currently operate in the top flight of the league and have clinched cup silverware and been promoted in a successful few seasons.

It’s a far cry from the heights former Austrian international, who will return to America next year when his contract expires, has reached; being crowned Premier League champions in 2015/16 as 5,000-1 shots.

The link was made between the club and player via Ajax midfielder Remi Thomas who plays Fifa for @nfg_esports, Fuchs’ online professional team.

Ajax Kings Arms line-up in their new #NoFuchsGiven kit sponsored by Christian Fuchs

Ajax manager Paul Sweeney said: “I have to say a massive thank you to Christian and #NoFuchsGiven. The new kit looks fantastic and for a Premier League champion to give something back to grassroots football is admirable.

“A new strip is always nice, but to have the backing of someone from the very highest level is a little bit more special. Who knows, maybe I’ll even get Christian signed on at some point and he can add ‘Ajax legend’ to his footballing CV!

“On a serious note, we are all delighted and hopefully, it can spur us on to a successful season in the league and continue our rich run of cup finals and silverware.”

Ajax are now looking forward to December and hoping to continue their proud recent cup history. Six final appearances in the last four years culminated in winning the Division 1 Cup last season.

Dan Brazier in action for Ajax Kings Arms up in their new #NoFuchsGiven kit sponsored by Christian Fuchs

They now face a League Cup second round tie against Monks Dons at Jubilee Fields this Sunday, and a quarter-final in the defence of their Division 1 Cup on December 16 at Culver Road.