Picture special as O'Sullivan strikes again in Roffey's draw with Rottingdean Village

Our photographer Steve Robards was at Roffey on Saturday and captured these pictures during their Southern Combination League clash with Rottingdean Village.

The Division 2 fixture ended in a 2-2 draw after in-form Pat O'Sullivan netted an equaliser 11 minutes from time to level up Sean Russell's 25th-minute opener.

Action from Roffey v Rottingdean Village on Saturday. SR1830487. Picture by Steve Robards

It was O'Sullivan's 29th goal of the season - a total which sees him top the league's standing by a considerable distance.

The result leaves Roffey third in Division 2, four points behind Rustington and five back from leaders Angmering Seniors.

