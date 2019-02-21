O’Sullivan takes tally to 45 as Roffey overcome ‘banana skin’

Roffey’s clinical finishing swept a decent Montpellier Villa outfit aside in the late Division 2 kick-off played on the 3G at Steyning Town.

Roffey started brightly and missed a hatful of early chances before falling behind just after the half-hour mark when a swift attack resulted in the ball being swept home from ten yards.

This only spurred the visitors on, and a great move involving Marek Koutsavakis and Tom Pillings down the right resulted in Pat O’Sullivan finishing at the far post to level the scores.

A burst from midfield by Craig Goodsir resulted in him being tripped inside the box, O’Sullivan coolly steeped up to slot home the penalty.

The visitors came flying out the blocks in second half and within 15 minutes put the game to bed. O’Sullivan grabbed his hat-trick, taping in a Christian Stevens shot-come cross. Stevens then intercepted a poor pass from the home goalkeeper to shoot into an open goal from 25 yards.

Roffey were now fully in control and scored a fifth as man of the match Stevens’ right-foot cross somehow found its way into the net.

With ten minutes to go, O’Sullivan was put through one on one and coolly slotted home for his 45th goal of the season to make it 6-1.

The management team of Lee Spickett and Andy Lampard said: “We knew today could be a potential banana skin, but the boys have really hit form, the squads fantastic, the attitude is spot on at our football at times is a joy to watch.”

Roffey host leaders Rustington, who are unbeaten, on Saturday in what should be a fantastic game. Manager Spickett added: “These top of the table games are the ones I enjoy, the lads have nothing to fear, on our day with the right focus nobody can match us, Andy and I fully believe in this squad, we’ve come a very long way.”