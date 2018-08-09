New signing Coleman will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Horsham as two depart for YMCA

The addition of experienced Walton Casuals midfielder Daryl Coleman will bring the ‘winning mentality’ to Horsham.

That is the verdict of Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola on the acquisition of the former Chipstead, Whyteleafe and Dorking Wanderers player.

Having captained Casuals to play-off success last season, Coleman has featured in a couple of friendlies for the Hornets this summer and Di Paola believed they simply had to sign him.

He said: “Daryl is a good experienced player and captained Walton Casuals last year. He can play centre-midfield and centre-half and is a winner.

“He is a bit different to what we have. He’s 29 but has been about a bit and has the winning mentality with that know how.

“He has been captain at most clubs he has been at and you can see why. He is a really good signing for us and one we couldn’t not sign.”

Horsham are yet to sign a ‘keeper ahead of Saturday’s big kick-off and while Brannon Daly has played all of the pre-season friendlies, Di Paola admitted it is something he needed to sort this week, although ‘wasn’t worried’ about the situation.

Meanwhile Dean Bown and Tony Nwachukwu have joined Horsham YMCA on a permanent basis in search of regular game time.

Di Paola added: "Tone is 27 and missed a lot of football due to injury and Dean is young and needs to be playing. They both need to play football and they will be Horsham YMCA players if they have signed for YM.

"I hope in the future Dean will be part of Horsham Football Club again, but he is 19 and needs to be playing football. It's a good thing for him and while maybe I should be a bit ruthless and try and keep people, it is better for him to be playing than sitting on the bench here."

