New interim bosses at Loxwood as Neathey steps down as manager

Gareth Neathey has stepped down from his role as Loxwood manager due to increased work commitments.

The former Magpies assistant boss stepped up to replace the long-serving Dave Cocoracchio at the end of last season after he ended a seven-year association with the club.



But the Plaistow Road outfit and its new-look young squad have had a tricky start to the new campaign



They find themselves from-second bottom in the SCFL Premier Division with just one win in 11 league matches and Neathey has stepped away due to business commitments.



Assistant manager Chris Simmons and under-18 boss Matt Camp will take charge temporarily with the club advertising for applications for Neathey's predecessor.



​A club statement read: "Loxwood FC would like to announce that due to a continued heavy work commitment, Gareth Neathey has stepped down as 1st Team Manager with immediate effect.



"We are delighted to announce that Gareth will continue working with the club, assisting on the coaching side whenever he is able. Thanks must go to him for all his work and dedication during a period where he has been developing his own business.



"​Chris Simmons (first team assistant manager) and Matt Camp (U18 team manager) will take over in the interim until a further announcement is made."