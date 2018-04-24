‘Motivated’ Loxwood looking for strong end to the season after Arundel draw

Assistant manager Matt Camp has stressed that Loxwood are ‘motivated’ to end the season strongly, despite sitting mid-table with little to play for in terms of league position.

The Magpies, who sit 13th in the Premier Division with three games remaining, fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at relegation-threatened Arundel on Saturday but Camp admitted it was a ‘disappointing’ result.

Harry Russell gave the hosts the lead just three minutes before half-time, before Matt Boiling levelled for Loxwood three minutes into the second period.

Camp said: “Overall it’s disappointing because we went there with the aim of getting three points and we believe we had the squad to do that.

“No one would dispute that we dominated the first half, but they caught us with a counter attack goal and we were guilty of not taking our chances.

“We created plenty of good opportunities in the final third but some poor decision making meant that we didn’t test the keeper enough.

“We put it right very quickly in the second half which was pleasing, but we got very disjointed through a number of knocks and injuries forcing us into three substitutions.

“The boys who came on were playing in positions they weren’t particularly comfortable in which disrupted the flow and there wasn’t really much in the game for either side after that. It just petered out into a bit of a drab affair.”

Loxwood’s final three games of the season come in the space of four days, but Camp sees it as a test for his side.

Speaking before Tuesday’s game at Littlehampton, he said: “It’s not ideal but we’re not alone, as everyone has been forced into a nasty run of games.

“It’s a big test for the end of the season. We can’t just coast through it. We’ll be aiming for nine points.

“Littlehampton won’t be easy regardless of them being bottom. Eastbourne Town is always a good battle. There is a lot of good history in terms of tight games and we fully expect another one.

“Then Saltdean on Saturday, who don’t really have anything to play for but they’ve got some good players and they won’t just roll over.”

Camp added: “It’s not a problem getting the players motivated at all. It was harder to keep people going when we weren’t having regular games with constant call offs.

“With games now coming thick and fast, the only thing we’ve got to manage is the physical capability of everyone.

“The boys want to play football, play for each other and there’s a good spirit in the camp.

“Despite us maybe not achieving what we would have liked to this year, we’ve got good characters in the changing room which lends itself to a good atmosphere.

“Everyone is grounded about where we are and what we are trying to achieve in relation to what other clubs are doing and what they are spending.”

Loxwood: Smith, Courtney, Warren, French, Boiling, Napper, Wood, Hallard (Jardim 67), Skerry (Goddard 72), Bachelor, Denyer-Schneider (Holvey 60).