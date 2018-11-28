Merchant's influence praised as Horsham welcome another clean sheet in 'good win' against Greenwich

Defender Dylan Merchant’s influence was praised as Horsham extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-0 win over Greenwich Borough on Tuesday.

Manager Dominic Di Paola praised a ‘good win’ just two day after their FA Trophy exploits as the Hornets kept their sixth clean sheet in eight games.

Goals from the returning Lee Harding and substitute Tyrell Richardson-Brown both in the second half clinched the win that saw them extended their unbeaten run to six games.

Di Paola said: “It was a bit of a tired performance and like I said to the boys at half-time, we had seven or eight really good chances and if you want to win games, you have to take them.

"We were relatively comfortable though, Pells (Josh Pelling) did not have a lot to do.

“Given the turnaround of 48 hours, some professional players struggle with that, yet alone for our guys being at work and things.



“With that in mind it was a really good win and a clean sheet as well. We played some brilliant football, although it was not as joined up as some other games have been.



"You have to give them (Greenwich) credit as they are not a bad side and technically up there, although a bit all over the place at times.



"They have some very gifted players that are allowed to express themselves and they always leave four up, so you have to be careful with the transition."

On the clean sheet, Di Paola pointed to the addition of Merchant, who joined the club during the season to add to their defensive options.

He added: “Not to single anyone out, but Dylan has made a massive difference for us. He is a natural defender, wants to defend and craves clean sheets and it rubs off on others at the back.



“He has given us something we have not had since Ash Jones and that’s not discrediting our other defenders.



"Dean Lovegrove was brilliant at right-back as well coming into the side. Joe Shelly did well, he has a lot of experience now and is able to use that at the back."