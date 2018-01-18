Loxwood warn Worthing cannot be taken for granted

Loxwood assistant manager Matt Camp has warned the Magpies that Worthing United cannot be taken for granted.

Loxwood, without a win in four games, face the 16th placed Mavericks on Saturday and Camp believes they will need to be on form to get back to winning ways.

He said: “If they (Worthing) are capable of taking a point from the league leaders then we’ve got to be ready. We can’t take them for granted.

“We’ve seen them twice this season and they were very impressive so we would be very unwise to not prepare appropriately.”

As there was no game at the weekend, Loxwood arranged to play Petersfield Town in a friendly on Tuesday night in preparation for Saturday.

Camp, who was ‘disappointed’ that a league game couldn’t be scheduled, said the friendly was vital for their preparation and it gave ‘everyone a chance to put their case forward for a start on Saturday.’

Following their 1-1 draw with Broadbridge Heath, Camp suggested that changes may be made.

He added: “We’ve got a good squad which gives us options and we’ve been talking about potential changes we could make.

“Even if we didn’t, we’re very confident with the guys we’ve got there.

“Aside from Adam Williams, who has been out since August with a broken foot, we’ve got a clean bill of health.

“We’re in a bit of a bad turn at the moment but whoever we put out on the pitch are good quality players and we know they will work their hardest. If everyone works to their levels we would expect a positive result.”

Camp also confirmed that a potential signing ‘is in the pipeline’ but his name is yet to be revealed.