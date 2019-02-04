Loxwood boss Walsh: 'If we are going to get out of this relegation battle it's going to be down to us'

Loxwood must take control of their relegation destiny and not rely on other teams according to boss Alex Walsh.

The Magpies' scheduled home derby game in the league against third-placed Horsham YMCA on Saturday was called-off due to poor weather which had blighted Sussex over the week.

Despite the game failing to take place, Walsh's side didn't lose ground on the relegation battling pack.

SEE ALSO 'Shocking 24 minutes' sees Loxwood concede six second-half goals at Pagham | Loxwood can't 'take their foot off the gas' after win over Langney Wanderers takes them out of drop zone | Loxwood under-18s continue perfect league campaign and book last eight place in Youth Challenge Cup

Little Common, who sit a place and a point above second-from-bottom Loxwood, were unable to take advantage of the Magpies' inaction as they fell to a 3-2 away loss at Lingfield.

Meanwhile 16th-placed Shoreham succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat of their own against Lancing. The Musselmen sit four points above Loxwood but have played two games more.

Walsh said: "Other teams around us lost which helps us but at the end of the day if we are going to get out of this relegation battle it's going to be down to us and not necessarily what other teams are doing.

"At the moment we're in the relegation zone so we're going to have to start picking up some points quickly in order to move ourselves into a position of safety."

The Magpies were meant to face-off against local rivals Horsham YMCA on Saturday but a waterlogged and frozen pitch put pay to that.

Promotion-chasing YM have been out-of-sorts of late, picking up just two victories in their last eight league games.

Walsh was naturally disappointed that Saturday's fixture was called off but admitted he 'wasn't looking too much into YM's form' ahead of their clash.

He added: "We want to play games. We were disappointed that the weather was a factor for that.

"People are saying that they are off-form but they are still a good side.

"I wanted to play the game but I wasn't looking too much into YM's form really, if I'm being honest."