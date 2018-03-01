Loxwood boss Cocoracchio fumes at ‘unbelievable’ and ‘shocking’ decisions in Crawley Down defeat

Loxwood manager Dave Cocoracchio was left questioning ‘unbelievable’ refereeing decisions as his side lost 3-0 away to Crawley Down Gatwick.

The Magpies felt they were on the receiving end of two controversial decisions to concede their first and last goals in the Premier Division clash. Cocoracchio felt the Anvils’ first goal, which came from the penalty spot via Williams Peauroux, should not have been a spot kick.

And after Marc Pelling had added a second for the hosts before half-time, Loxwood felt there was a clear foul in the build-up to Michael Spence’s third early in the second half.

Cocoracchio admits his side didn’t take their chances prior to the controversial incidents, but was still left fuming.

He said: “Football is a strange game – you have to take your opportunities when you’re on top and as dominant as we were, you have to make sure you score and from our point of view we didn’t do that.

“I don’t go out and criticise officials and do it in public very often, but unfortunately in the past few weeks we have had some outrageous decisions given against us which has now cost us two games of football.

“That’s very, very tough to swallow and it’s not about making mistakes for me they’re grave errors. It’s not about an opinion it was just very clear.”

The away side controlled much of the action early on and could have been in front after 24 minutes as Anvils keeper Seb Bos first saved from debutant Hayden Skerry and then recovered to keep out fellow new signing Reece Hallard’s rebound effort.

Controversy struck on 38 minutes as Ollie Gill was adjudged to have fouled an opponent in the area from what looked like a fair challenge – and things only got worse when Peauroux slotted home the penalty

Pelling made it 2-0 with a diving header from a corner on 45 minutes to give the Anvils a 2-0 lead against the run of play.

Spence wrapped up the game on 52 minutes; however, the Magpies felt they should have had a free-kick when Worthing loanee Ruben Schneider was taken out from behind to set up Anvils eventual counter attack.

Having watched the game back on video, Cocoracchio said he felt it was clear the referee was not consistent with his decision making.

He added: “The problem is what some of these referees tell you.

“He told us afterwards he always thought it was a penalty, but unfortunately for him we record all our games and we have video evidence to prove he quite clearly signals for a free-kick. He never even got close to pointing to the spot.

“After this a quite shocking decision as Reuben was tackled from behind (in the build-up to Down’s third goal) – a player went right through the back of him and when he was on the floor actually trod on him.

“Again, it was an unbelievable decision, everyone in the ground stopped it was the most blatant foul you will ever see but they played on.”

The Magpies host Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Loxwood: Smith, Courtney, Hallard, French, Holvey, Gill, Swaine, Napper, Wood, Skerry, Schneider. Subs: Warren, Bachelor.