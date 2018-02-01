Landais loan sees welcome return as striker is a good fit at Horsham

Taking striker George Landais on loan for a second time from Lewes was a no brainer for Horsham with manager Dominic Di Paola seeing him as a good fit for his side.

The former Littlehampton forward netted five goals in 11 appearances in a two-month loan spell from October to December. But on returning to parent club Lewes, who are leading to Bostik League South Division, has again found his chances limited.

He came off the bench on Saturday against Sittingbourne to mark the start of his second loan stint - set to be a month - with the Hornets with a goal.

Di Paola said: “He’s a good lad, his attitude is great and comes in and plays as if he is a Horsham player. He buys into it and he is a good hungry player.

“I am pleased to have him for a month. We weren’t massively looking, but he is one that will be a good asset, especially with Charlie Harris going back to Eastbourne Borough and we have a few players away in the next few weeks.

“It seems to suit him how we play, sometimes you get that at a club. You can suit each other. It suits him and it suits us.”