Injury update at Horsham with Di Paola wanting to 'make sure everyone is fit for the play-offs'

Horsham will be managing their squad as best as possible over the next couple of weeks to ensure they are in the best shape possible for the play-offs.

The Hornets have all-but secured a place in the Bostik League South East promotion shoot-out games.

Sixth-placed VCD Athletic would need to win all their remaining games and hope Horsham don't pick up another point in their three remaining fixtures - and then also turn around a goal difference of four.

It's a case of when not if for Horsham now and manager Di Paola is keeping one eye on making sure his squad are as fit as they can be for the play-offs.

Central defender Will Miles, who has struggled with numerous injuries over the past year, played over an hour against Sittingbourne on Saturday on his return from a hamstring problem.

He was replaced by fellow defender Lewis Hyde, who also got some much-needed game time, after a disjointed season with injuries and more recently, suspension.



They both featured due to Joe Shelley being rested as to not further effects a problematic Achilles problem.



Di Paola said: “It was a hamstring one so you have to be careful with him after being out for so long. Lew coming on worked well to give them both some time, we just have to make sure everyone is fit for the play-offs really.



“Joe had a bit of a sore Achilles. He’s been nursing it, so we thought it’s not worth it. At his age the recovery takes a bit longer, if he plays and it inflames again then he is battling through. If we can give him 14 days to recover and he gets treatment, that helps.



“We are rotating the squad a bit. Not massively, but we are trying to give everyone minutes. There were two boys on the bench against Sittingbourne that were disappointed and two that were disappointed the week before. They have all played their part and will all play their part. That’s how it will go until the end.”