In hindsight we could have forced the fixture to go ahead, Di Paola on Ashford United clash

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola felt in hindsight they could have tried to force their game against Ashford United to go ahead on Saturday.

The Bostik League South Division match fell foul of the weather after the Kent-based side ‘refused’ to travel over the weekend.

Despite the fixture set to take place on the all-weather 3G surface at Culver Road, the match was postponed on Friday due to safety concerns and travel difficulties.

Even though temperatures raised over night and the snow thawing, Di Paola admitted safety must come first.

He said: “The decision was made by Ashford Town as they did not want to travel. Hindsight is a great thing, but we probably been a bit harder and forced them to travel.

“Safety is the most important thing though at the end of the day and it’s not like we have a backlog of fixtures, so we can fit it in. I suppose it’s better to call it off early as you never know what it’s going to do and people can plan other things then.”

The Hornets travel to fourth-from bottom East Grinstead on Saturday.