'I have not come away from any games being disheartened. We have had a good start' - Horsham boss reflects after Herne Bay win

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola reflected on what he feels is a good start to the season after seeing them overcome Herne Bay on Saturday.

Striker Chris Smith’s second-half goal gave the Hornets their second Bostik League South East Division success of the season in a 1-0 triumph.

The striker’s composed finish with just over 15 minutes left to play saw the Hornets secure an overall deserved victory against their Kent visitors.

The home side had the better chances in the first half as two efforts were cleared off the line and Smith hit a post, although Josh Pelling himself pulled off a smart stop.

Herne Bay rarely threatened in the second half and it was won by Smith’s solitary strike to cap a workman like performance.

Di Paola said: “I think we deserved it, we had a lot more of the ball and a couple of good chances, but didn’t take them. We had a lot more ball into the box and just couldn’t get on the end of things.

“I think we were good value for the win and I would have come away really disappointed had we drawn or lost it as I think we were the better side.

REPORT: Horsham 1, Herne Bay 0: Smith's second-half strike gives Hornets second league win.



“At the moment, I am pretty happy with where we are and what we are doing. We are just trying to get some consistency in the selection, we picked the same 11 to try and do that and get the selection in the performance.

“I think it makes a difference with clean sheet and defensive organisation, players have just got to get used to playing with each other.

“Chris and Rob work well together and Lee Harding has been back to his best in the last two games. Macca (James McElligott) is learning about his right-back as we have converted him from a winger and Lewis and Biff (Joe Shelley) have been back in there giving us more of a defensive mind set.

“Daz, Charlie Harris and Will are getting used to being a three in there. It’s going to take time, but they are a good bunch. I have not come away from any games being disheartened. We have had a good start I think.”