Horsham YMCA boss Buckland felt 'the points were never in doubt' in convincing Arundel win

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland hailed his squad’s strength in depth as the Gorings Mead-outfit maintained their place at the top of the Premier Division with a resounding 5-2 away win over Arundel on Saturday.

Two goals in the opening ten minutes from Tony Garrod and Dan Mobsby got YM off to a positive start before Ash Hawkes hit back for the Mullets.

Dean Bown scored his twelfth league goal of the season in YM's convincing away win. Picture by Derek Martin.

After the restart the visitors went three up through top goalscorer Dean Bown. Garrod added a fourth from the spot before Harry Russell scored Arundel’s second.

Hartley bagged the fifth five-minutes before time as YMCA kept their two-point lead over Chichester City.

Buckland said: “Arundel is historically a bit of a graveyard for us but the points were never in doubt. In the first half we went 2-0 up and we were absolutely brilliant, as good as we have been for a long time.

“The only downside was that we conceded two soft goals, which we’re going to work on in training, but we stepped up when we needed to.

Alex Barbary, Tony Nwachukwu and Dean Bown await a corner. Picture by Derek Msrtin.

“At 2-1 we came out in the second half and scored immediately to make it 3-1. Then we made it 4-1 so the points were never in doubt.

“Considering the ducking and diving we’ve got to do with injuries I’m amazed we’re going as well as we are. It just shows the strength of depth we’ve got.”

YM took the lead on seven minutes as Garrod headed across goal into the top corner after a cross from Dean Carden.

It took just three minutes for the visitors to double the lead as Mobsby received the ball after the Mullets’ ‘keeper had punched out a corner, and superbly planted the ball into the top corner.

Arundel got off the mark through Hawkes and went in at half-time just a goal behind. However, after the break, it took YM just a minute to make it 3-1. Garrod played in Bown and the frontman duly netted to get his twelfth league goal.

Garrod then made it four from the penalty spot on 76 minutes but Russell pegged a goal back for the Mullets two minutes later.

Hartley wrapped up a superb away performance as he finished well after a good cross from sub Sam Schaaf to make it 5-2.

Buckland added: “I think Arundel’s league position is a bit false and I can’t see them doing anything other than getting out of trouble.”

YM host Little Common on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Hartley, Gill, Donaghey, Mobsby, Nwachukwu (Harding 46), Gedling (Cave 70), Bown (Schaaf 65), Garrod, Barbary.