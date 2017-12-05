Horsham will take Sussex Senior Cup clash with Littlehampton 'seriously'

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola says they will not be under estimating their Sussex Senior Cup opponents Littlehampton tonight.

A place in the quarter-finals of the competition is at stake when the sides meet at Culver Road this evening.

Southern Combination League Premier Division side Golds are enduring a torrid season and sit bottom of the division with just three wins from 17 games.

Despite that, Di Paola will not be taking a side he has always enjoyed a rivalry with, dating back from his days at East Preston, lightly.

The Hornets boss said: "We will be taking it seriously, we do not want to risk fluttering with it as Littlehampton are always a team, that, in a one-off game can cause problems.

"We will make a couple of changes from Saturday, but only one or two. We are not going to bring in a load or make wholesale changes.

"They could have had a Crawley or Eastbourne Borough, but they have not and got a team from the league above. They will be looking at it as an opportunity to get a place in the last eight"We can take nothing for granted and need to be on it."

In their last competitive meetings back in Horsham's 2015/16 title winning season, they completed the double over Littlehampton.

Kick-off at Culver Road is at the earlier time of 7.15pm.