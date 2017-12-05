Search

Horsham will take Sussex Senior Cup clash with Littlehampton 'seriously'

Charlie Farmer wins a header in Horsham's clash with Littlehampton back in 2016. Picture by Steve Robards SR1600757
Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola says they will not be under estimating their Sussex Senior Cup opponents Littlehampton tonight.

A place in the quarter-finals of the competition is at stake when the sides meet at Culver Road this evening.

Southern Combination League Premier Division side Golds are enduring a torrid season and sit bottom of the division with just three wins from 17 games.

Despite that, Di Paola will not be taking a side he has always enjoyed a rivalry with, dating back from his days at East Preston, lightly.

The Hornets boss said: "We will be taking it seriously, we do not want to risk fluttering with it as Littlehampton are always a team, that, in a one-off game can cause problems.

"We will make a couple of changes from Saturday, but only one or two. We are not going to bring in a load or make wholesale changes.

"They could have had a Crawley or Eastbourne Borough, but they have not and got a team from the league above. They will be looking at it as an opportunity to get a place in the last eight"We can take nothing for granted and need to be on it."

In their last competitive meetings back in Horsham's 2015/16 title winning season, they completed the double over Littlehampton.

Kick-off at Culver Road is at the earlier time of 7.15pm.