Horsham have had to bring in a new goalkeeper for their final play-off push

Joe Mant is the man tasked with holding the fort for Horsham in the absence of goalkeeper Josh Pelling.

The former VCD Athletic and Hythe Town stopper was handed his Hornets debut in their 6-1 smashing of Sittingbourne on Saturday.



He was signed by the club a number of weeks ago as cover for Pelling, who is missing the final two games of the Bostik League South East Division season.



That is due to a pre-arranged trip, so Mant has been brought in to man the sticks and Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola decided Saturday was the perfect time to bring the shot-stopper in.



He said: “It is very difficult to come in at this stage as a goalkeeper. He has been training with us for a few weeks, so I felt it was a good time for him to get a couple of games under his belt.



“It is important he gets to grips with what we do and how we do it. It worked out well against Sittingbourne as I do not think he really had a save to make apart from the goal at the end.”

Pelling will be back available for any potential play-off matches.