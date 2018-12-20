Horsham defender goes out on loan to Southern Combination League outfit

Horsham defender Lewis Hyde has been sent out on a month's loan deal to Southern Combination League Premier Division Pagham.

The popular centre-back is in his third season with the Hornets having joined back in August 2017.

The former Petersfield Town, Horndean and Midhurst & Easebourne player has struggled for regular minutes having had a disjointed start to the campaign with injuries after dislocating his shoulder back in March.

Hyde, who is under contract this season, will spend January at Pagham - one of his previous sides - boosting his fitness and game time.

