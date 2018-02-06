Horsham confident ahead of re-arranged Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at Pagham

Horsham will be hoping it's third-time lucky as they travel to Pagham for their Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final clash tonight.

The first attempt to play the last-eight clash at Nyetimber Lane in mid-January was called off after a car accident and separate broken-down vehicle on the way to the game, meant the away side did not have enough players at the ground.

A second try last Tuesday night saw mother nature play a part with the pitch at division-lower Pagham waterlogged.

The Hornets travel again tonight and manager Dominic Di Paola is optimistic ahead of the cup with a place at an Amex final just two wins away.

Acknowledging that no game can be taken for granted, Di Paola also stressed that they will have to play a strong side and be at their best to win.

He said: “We’ll give it our best, they are a good side in their league and we will do all we can to get a result. They will be like any team in our league, we won’t just be able to turn up and expect to win.

“Teams from lower leagues can beat teams in our league. We’ve got to be on it. We’re lucky we haven’t had too many midweek games in the second half of the season so it doesn’t really affect us (that it has been re-arranged for a second time).

“We try to win every game. We never go into a game for anything less, I just don’t see the point.”