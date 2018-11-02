Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola angry with disallowed goal decision

On Tuesday night Horsham returned from a marathon journey to Kent to play Ramsgate with a point following a 0-0 draw.

Hornets had several chances to score but couldn’t find the net.

They even had a goal disallowed for offside, which angered boss Dominic Di Paola.

He said: “It was a long five-hour round trip and we played all right, we just didn’t take our chances.

“We were a bit sloppy in the final third.

“We had a goal disallowed for offside which should have been given – our video on our Twitter account shows their right-back played him onside.

“It was not offside, but we are used to getting decisions like this and we just have to swallow it.

“We were the better side but we just couldn’t get it over the line.”

“I think we will play a lot worse than at Ramsgate and win.”

Di Paola reckons scoring the first goal would have been decisive in enabling them to come away with all three points.

He said: “If we had scored from one of our chances in the first half I believe we would have won comfortably.

“We left our shooting boots in Sussex.

“It’s a shame because if we had got the three points we would have been in the areas (of the table) we would want to be playing in.

“We unfortunately missed out on taking an extra three or four points early on in the campaign.

“There’s a lot of the season to go so we an still make up ground.”

