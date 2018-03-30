Horsham boss Di Paola says clubs is making right moves in building for future

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola believes the club is making the right moves as it looks to build for the future.

Last week striker Toby House and defender Lewis Hyde signed new contracts which will keep them at the club until the end of next season.

It shows a change in the club’s philosophy as it looks to build for the future.

Di Paola said: “We’ve got a bit of continuity and it is good to reward players who have done well. Lewis has had two good years here and has been one of our better players.

“Toby is only 19 but has scored 15 goals this season from 27 starts. This was his first year at this level and I feel he has a good future ahead of him.

“I am hoping he’s going to listen to the older lads which will help him improve his game.”

Di Paola does not know if others will be offered contracts between now and the end of the season, but he is pleased the club is looking to build for the future.

This Saturday Horsham host sixth-placed Walton Casuals at Culver Road, Lancing.

Di Paola said: “They are a good side, in the play-offs, we just need to keep working hard. I would like to see more of the same from Tuesday.”

They then face another tricky test when they travel to Bostik League South Division leaders Lewes on Bank Holiday Monday.