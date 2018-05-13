Hornets set for Newquay trip in pre-season campaign

Horsham have moved quickly to finalise their pre-season preparations for next season with the confirmation of seven friendly matches.

Despite the dust only just settling on the 2017-18 campaign, the Hornets have announced their pre-season schedule, which includes a long-distance trip.

They will visit the popular surfing resort of Newquay this July to take on South West Peninsula Premier Division side Newquay AFC.

The two sides have never met before and will be the chance for supporters to tick off a new ground, if they take on the 250-mile trip.

The Hornets will also be hosting Merstham and Loxwood, as well as Wessex Premier League side AFC Portchester, with away matches scheduled at Eastbourne Borough, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, and Dorking Wanderers, who will be playing at their new Meadowbank Stadium home.

Fixtures: Tuesday, July 10, v Eastbourne Borough (a) 7.45pm; Saturday, July 14, v Merstham (h) 11am; Tuesday, July 17, v Burgess Hill Town (a) 7.45pm; Saturday, July 21, v Dorking Wanderers (a) 3pm; Tuesday, July 24, v AFC Portchester (h) 7.45pm; Saturday, July 28, v Newquay (a) 3pm; Tuesday, July 31, v Hassocks (a) 7.45pm.

At the club’s awards evening at the start of the month, the manager’s award went to Steve Metcalf and the players’ player award also went to Lewis Hyde, adding to the defender’s supporters’ player award.

Young striker Toby House was named as the board’s choice award which was handed over by director Mark Butler.

Long-serving committee man Howard Frogley was the worthy recipient of Frank King’s President’s Award. Secretary Jeff Barrett was also presented with a bottle of wine in appreciation for his hard work this season.