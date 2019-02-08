Hints new Broadbridge Heath’s ground opening is near as club secures ‘important’ FA Charter Status

Broadbridge Heath believe retaining their FA Charter Status for another year provides a solid foundation with the club set to open its new home.

The Bears’ new home is nearing completion after plenty of delays and is set to grant the village club a new lease of life.

Having secured their Charter Status - The FA’s accreditation scheme for grassroots clubs and leagues - is another big boost as the club moves forward into a new era.

Heath’s youth development manager Tim Roberts said: “It was important for us to retain our FA Charter Status to make it clear to parents/guardians that we are committed in providing a safe environment to allow their children to participate in competitive and recreational football.

“All our coaches must attend a FA safeguarding course and have a valid criminal record check before they are allowed to coach the players.

“Each team must have a qualified FA Level One coach - some of our teams have three or even four such coaches - and each team must also have someone with a valid FA Emergency Aid certificate.

“With the club moving into new facilities soon, with more pitches available, it will allow us to increase the number of teams and provide football for even more youth players and in the long term that will benefit our senior teams.”

The Charter Standard Programme’s goal is to raise standards in grassroots football, support the development of clubs and leagues, recognise and reward them for their commitment and achievements.

A Heath statement added: “It is quite an achievement for a club that runs 15 teams - five adult and ten junior teams - and have a total of 58 people listed as either manager, assistant manager or coach.”

n The Bears’ Premier Division clash at Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.