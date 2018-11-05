Godfrey hails 'professional away performance' as Horsham YMCA return to winning ways against Langney Wanderers

Horsham YMCA coach Ben Godfrey was pleased with a ‘professional’ display as his side returned to winning ways with a 2-0 away victory against Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Two first-half goals from Tony Garrod and Jack Hartley secured the win for YM as they bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Pagham last weekend.

A coming together between Langney Wanderers' Trevor McCreadie and Horsham YMCA 'keeper Aaron Jeal saw both players booked for their part in the altercation. Picture by Jon Rigby.

The Gorings Mead oufit stay second but are now just a single point behind league leaders Chichester City.

Godfrey, who took charge in manager Peter Buckland’s absence, said: “It was a professional away performance I’d say. I thought we were really disciplined in how we played and we scored two good goals.

“I don’t think Langney’s position in the league tells you what kind of side they are. They surprised us really. They were very organised and hard to break down.

“It was as professional away performance as we could get and most importantly three points and a clean sheet.”

Horsham YMCA's Jack Hartley (on the right) fired home his side's second in their 2-0 away win over Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday. Picture by Jon Rigby.

Wanderers made the brighter side and could have gone ahead less than a minute into the game as Gary Ingram cut inside and fired wide.

YM played their way into the game and took the lead on 13 minutes with their first attempt. Garrod had time to turn on the edge of the box and he fired home to put the visitors ahead.

The hosts could have levelled minutes later but Trevor McCreadie couldn’t get enough on his header from a Paul Weatherby cross.

A collision between McCreadie and YM ‘keeper Aaron Jeal then saw the referee issue yellow cards to the pair, despite YM protestations for a red.

Horsham YMCA celebrate their second goal in their 2-0 away win against Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday. Picture by Jon Rigby.

On the stroke of half-time, Hartley headed home from an unchallenged cross to double the YM lead.

The visitors were happy to see out the rest of the second half as Langney failed to break down the YM defence.

Ingram found McCreadie again with five minutes of the game to go but the Wanderers forward couldn’t direct his attempt on target.

The away side should have added a third through sub Sam Schaaf as he fired wide in a one-on-one situation, but a disciplined performance insured YM picked up all three points.

Godfrey added: “Against Pagham we created chances but we could have been there until Christmas without scoring, it was one of those days.

“We started with a very attacking line up as we wanted to take the game to them and go into half-time with a lead, and that’s what we did.

“It was nice to see Tony Garrod score as well. He’s a brilliant player for us and he’s been so instrumental in a lot of our good success but he’s not found the back of the net.

“When he finally scored it was a delight for him and hopefully he can kick on because every player at YM and every member of staff knows how vital he is.”

YM host two games this week. They take on Little Common in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday evening (7:30pm k.o.) before coming up against AFC Uckfield Town in the league on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Mobsby, Donaghey, Hartley, Gill, Dugdale, Garrod, Bown, Nwachukwu. Subs: Barbary, Brown, Schaaf.