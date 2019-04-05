Di Paola thanks Horsham fans for their support in the run-in

Dominic Di Paola has thanked Horsham supporters for getting behind them in the season run-in.

The Hornets have seen home gates increasing as they march towards the Bostik League South East Division play-offs.

At the start of the season, gates were down at Culver Road with many not opting to make the trip down to Lancing.

But manager Di Paola has recognised that their supporter numbers have swelled in recent weeks and expressed his thanks.

A crowd of 184 watched the Sevenoaks Town win on Saturday and 231 the previous week in their 0-0 draw with Ashford United.

Di Paola said: “The gates have crept up a bit in recent weeks and you can really feel it at the ground.

“It’s really nice to have a few more coming to watch along with the guys that are always there.”