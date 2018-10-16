Departing boss Neathey backs Loxwood to pick up results after Senior Cup loss to Crawley Down Gatwick

Departing Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey has backed his former side to start climbing the Premier Division table after his decision to step down from his role as manager.

The former Magpies boss left his role on Sunday due to work commitments, with assistant manager Chris Simmons and under-18 boss Matt Camp taking temporary charge.

Neathey replaced the long-serving Dave Cocoracchio at the end of last season after previously being his assistant.

The now ex-Loxwood boss said that the decision to leave had always been in the back of his mind, but backed results to turn despite having just four points from their opening ten league games.

He said: “It’s something I’ve thought about for the last three or four weeks and the club have known about it.

“The club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay but I started a business up 18 months ago and it’s just gone from strength to strength so I’ve got to concentrate on that.

“I’ve offered my services in any way I can. Whether it be making the teas on matchdays, doing warm ups, a bit of coaching here and there, I’m happy to help out in any role.

“I think we are in a better place than we were at the start of the season and results will turn round.

“The way we started pre-season with only five senior players to where we are now, there’s definite improvement.

“They’ve got some really good youngsters at Loxwood. In another year or two they’ll all be good enough to start regularly.”

Neathey’s final game in charge saw the Magpies fall to a 2-1 away defeat to Crawley Down Gatwick in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Saturday.

Connor Baston gave the hosts a first-minute lead, before the Magpies equalised ten minutes later through Michael Death’s penalty.

A cool finish from Sullivan three minutes before half-time put the Anvils ahead and while the second-half saw plenty of chances for both sides, Loxwood couldn’t find another goal.

On the match, Neathey added: “I don’t know how we lost it. We completely outplayed them and officials at Crawley Down said that they couldn’t believe where we were in the league.

“We outplayed them in the second-half so I can’t fault the display at all. I know it was a cup game but considering they are sixth in our league, and we gave them a good game, it is confusing to think why we are so low in the table but I’m sure it will turn round.”

The Magpies travel to AFC Uckfield Town in the third round of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup tonight (7:30pm k.o.) before travelling to Newhaven in the league on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Warren, French, Williams, Hooper-Ridsdale, Frankland, Westlake, Death, Wood, Bachelor. Subs: Milborrow, Smith, Goddard.