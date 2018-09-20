Cowfold continue fine run at Bosham... Roffey suffer first defeat of the season

Cowfold scored four goals away at Walton Lane for the second season in a row as they ran out 4-1 winners against a youthful looking Bosham side.

The visitors started in a confident mood following a string of recent wins and had the ball in the net early on, but it was ruled out for offside.

In the 19th minute, a Greg Brabon dummy saw Brandon Lau cross for Jermaine Beer whose firm strike was tipped over the bar, but Tim Martin headed home from the corner.

It wasn’t until the 41st minute that they doubled their advantage when Brabon headed in a Tom Easton cross to make it 2-0 at the break.

On 78 minutes the game was effectively ended as a contest when substitute Josh Barnett’s low cross allowed Beer to spin and score.

Bosham’s persistence paid off when a move broke down the left and Joe Groome was beaten to make it 3-1.

In stoppage-time, Beer was brought down in the box and he scored his second and Cowfold’s fourth from the penalty spot to round off a relatively comfortable win.

Cowfold manager Ant Parsons said: “Credit to Bosham for their second-half performance, a team definitely in transition, with a large number of 18-20 year olds in the starting line-up it should be an exciting time for them moving forwards.

“Praise to for Jean Moutien at the heart of the defence. This was a classy and assured debut from him in a position where it would have been difficult to hide – a great addition to the club.”

n Roffey’s unbeaten start to the season ended with 4-2 defeat at reigning champions Rustington.

A very poor start gave the hosts the incentive they needed as Josh Irish netted a first-half hat-trick.

Roffey started brighter in the second half and played the better football but an error at the back saw Carl Bennett make it 4-0.

A late rally with goals from Pat O’Sullivan and Paul White made the scoreline more respectable.

Joint managers Lee Spickett and Andy Lampard said: “You can’t start games of football and make that many mistakes and expect anything, they were an aggressive side and we played into their hands.

“At times we knocked the ball around them but errors cost us.”