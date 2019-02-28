‘Confident’ Storrington secure back-to-back wins for first time

Storrington put in a ‘confident’ performance to secure back-to-back Division 1 wins for the first time this season on Saturday.

The Swans were visitors at Mile Oak where a Jordan Suter goal gave them a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The first half brightly for the visitors, who were full of confidence and dictating the tempo early on. They were creating chances and causing the hosts all sorts of problems with their pace in attack.

Storrington took the lead after 15 minutes when Suter scored off the back of a great run and assist from Josh Clarke.

With Mile Oak reduced to ten men following a sending off for Darryl Livesey after Suter was brought down while through on goal, Storrington continued to apply the pressure but were unable to extend their lead.

Oak started the second half as the better team, keeping Storrington pinned in their own half which forced the visitors to play on the counter.

This almost resulted in Storrington doubling their lead if not for a top save from Mile Oak’s goalkeeper to deny Jay Hide.

Swams defended well and when Mile Oak did break through they were denied on two occasions, first by a fantastic save from Gary Elliot and then a wonderful goal line headed clearance by Sean Culley.

Coach Lee Kennedy praised an all round performance and said: “In the first half we demonstrated just how good we can be going forward. Second half we had to show how strong we can defend as a team.

“The players produced everything, creativity, determination, work rate and teamwork. They played with a confidence knowing that when we work as team we can produce everything required to win football matches”.

Storrington: Elliott, Crouch, Setchell, I.Jarvie, Culley, Clarke, Bester(M.Jarvie, Josh Warner, Jones, Hide (Hooker-Meehan, Suter (Clark).