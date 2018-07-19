Billingshurst sign three new additions and are enjoying impressive pre-season

Billingshurst have added three new faces to their squad as they continue to build towards the start of the Southern Combination League Division 1 season.

New ‘Hurst boss Luis Freitas was delighted to welcome defender Mark Rendall, and attacking midfielders Chris Spiers and Joe Bagwell to his team.

Billingshurst Football Club's Matt Rendall

Rendall and Spiers both played for Division 2 side Cowfold last season whilst Bagwell previously played for Rudgwick in the West Sussex Football League.

Freitas, who was appointed as the new manager at Jubilee Fields at the end of last season, said: “Chris Spiers, Matt Rendall and Joe Bagwell will add loads to this young side, all three played against Eastbourne United and really impressed me.”

Hurst have already played three pre-season games and have picked up a series of impressive results against sides in higher divisions.

In their first fixture, they took on Premier Division side Crawley Down Gatwick and fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat.

Billingshurst Football Club's Chris Spiers

They followed this up with a resounding 8-0 victory over division-above Eastbourne United where Jordan Stallibrass bagged four goals.

In a hard-fought game against Arundel, Hurst netted a late equaliser to grab a 1-1, while, on Tuesday night, they hosted Horsham YMCA and overcame a strong side 2-0 thanks to goals from Stallibrass and Nick Tilley.

Freitas added: “I have got together a very youthful side that still has room for improvement and want to learn to play the game properly and that’s what myself and Richard (Midadje) are working hard on, making them better players. We don’t have a budget at all, so everything we do has to be purely about football.

“Apart from Eastbourne United all of the opponents came with a full strength side.”