Arsenal and England striker heaps praises on Ashington Angels and Grow the Game

England Women and Arsenal striker Danielle Carter has praised Grow the Game and Ashington Angels following the award of a £4,500 grant from The FA.

The money, which will provide a boost to grassroots female football in Ashington and surrounding areas, has paved the way for Ashington Angels to take forward their under-13/under-14 team and set up a new under-11/under-12 team.

The all-girls set-up is part of Ashington Cougars Junior Football Club - a Charter Standard Development Club which has grown to having 180 players since it formed 18 years ago.

The grant will go towards engaging experienced coaches and providing for their ongoing training, buying new kit and equipment and hiring winter training facilities.

Ashington Angels aims to triple the number of girls aged ten to 14 participating in football at the club by 2020 by providing regular league football matches for the older girls and organising occasional mini-tournaments for the younger girls.

Carter said: “I would like to congratulate Ashington Angels on working with the Football Foundation and Sussex County FA to secure a Grow the Game grant. Playing in an all-female team from a young age was key to my development, so I am delighted that there will be more opportunities for women and girls in the local area and wish Ashington Angels good luck during their debut season!”

Club chairman Tony Fraser said: “I am so pleased to see Ashington Angels girls football starting up at our club. The generous Grow the Game grant provides just the boost we need to drive this initiative forward.”