Alfold give goal difference a boost with gr-eight ‘disciplined’ display

Leaders Alfold maintained their two-point advantage at the top of Division 2 and gave their goal difference a boost with a gr-eight display at Rottingdean.

It saw ‘Fold manager Matt Munday record his biggest victory at the club as a Kieron Purkis hat-trick, Gary Pritchard brace - on his debut - and goals from Hazar Ayyildiz, Lee Wragg and Dan Hallett completed a memorable victory.

After a morning inspection at Alfold deemed their pitch unplayable, the match was switched to Rottingdean Village for the away fixture between the sides, which also had not yet been played.

The hosts were struggling down near the bottom of the table, but with Alfold going into the match having dropped two points at home to Roffey, it turned out to be the wrong time for the league strugglers to face ‘Fold.

The away team lined up with an attacking side which included Pritchard, a recent signing from Premier Division Loxwood, and Purkis, who is getting back to match fitness.

The game kicked off and it was all Alfold with chances falling for Pritchard, Purkis and Routley which were all blocked off the line by the brave Rottingdean defence.

It took 14 minutes for the break through and it was Purkis who neatly finished to make it 1-0 .

On the half hour mark, Pritchard’s effort was superbly saved on the line with a stretching left arm, however, the save was from a Rottingdean centre-back.

A penalty was given, leaving the match referee with no choice but to show a straight red card to the defender. Purkis stepped up to take the spot kick, but saw his effort saved by the Rottingdean goalkeeper.

Moments later, Wragg found himself with time out on the right-hand side to drill a cross into the box which beat everybody and found its way into the top corner.

The second half kicked off with much of the same and after ten minutes into the second half, the third goal came from debutant Pritchard who tapped in at the back post from a Purkis header.

On the hour, Purkis added to his tally with a great effort inside the box to make it 4-0, before the impressive Hazar Ayyildiz came off the bench to make it 5-0 seven minutes later.

Pritchard added his second and inform striker Dan Hallett, who has now hit 12 in 14 games, found the net with a fine diving header on 74 minutes. All that was left was for Purkis to wrap up his treble in the closing stages.

Munday was happy with the result and felt they could have had a lot more, he said: “We done what I asked and that was to go out there and enjoy it but also keep disciplined at the same time.

“I’m really happy Kieron got 90 minutes under his belt and also new signing Gary Pritchard coming in from Loxwood getting himself a couple.

“We now have a huge game next week away to inform Bosham, we know it’s a tough place to go and get three points so we will have to be at the top of our game.”

Alfold: Correia, Fowler (Pett), Familton, May, Lucas, Routley, Wragg, Wanstall (Hallett), Sultan (Ayyaldiz), Pritchard, Purkis.