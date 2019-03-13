Alfold ‘fully focussed on pushing for promotion place’ after reclaiming top spot

A ‘strong’ Alfold reclaimed top spot in Division 1 on Saturday with a 3-1 win away to Hailsham Town.

With previous leaders Steyning Town being held to a 2-2 draw against Storrington on Friday night, ‘Fold made the long journey over to sixth place Hailsham knowing there were an important three points up for grabs.

The reverse fixture back in October was the only fixture this season in which Alfold did not manage to score with the game ending 0-0.

This time there were plenty of goals with Alfold coming away winners thanks to goals from inform trio Johden De Meyer, Tiago Andrade and Kelvin Lucas.

Manager Jack Munday hailed praise on his side and said: “We have proved once again how strong this side is with yet another win against a top-six side and we’ve finished all those fixtures against those sides staying unbeaten.

“We still have many hurdles ahead and remain focused on pushing for a promotion place. We won’t play now (in the league) until March 23, which will be a tough game against Mile Oak who are picking points off some good sides so we’ll prepare as best we can for that.”

The first goal came on the half-hour mark after Kelvin Lucas took on the Hailsham left back to then fire a cross into the box for De Meyer to tap home. Just a few minutes before half-time, Hailsham got back in the game with a superb curling effort from outside of the box by Scott Taylor.

Alfold came out flying in the second half and after 20 minutes they got back in front as Andrade gambled on Jack Stafford’s shot cross and steered it home. After some solo skill including a Maradona turn resulted in a bottom-corner finish from outside the box by Lucas to make it 3-1.

Alfold: Correia, Joseph, Jacques, Fowler, Gray, Nourse, Stafford, Wanstall, Lucas (Cawte), De Meyer (M.Munday), Andrade (Purkis).