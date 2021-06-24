League Two fixtures 2021/22: Crawley Town's complete fixture list
It's not long now before Crawley Town kick off their 2021/22 campaign.
And today (Thursday), they found out their fixture list for the season.
Some fixtures could be moved for broadcast reasons as the season progresses and some could also be postponed should the side progress in the domestic cup competitions (remember the FA Cup run last season?!).
Here is Crawley Town s full fixture list:
August
Saturday 7th August Hartlepool United1 v Crawley Town
Saturday 14th August Crawley Town v Harrogate Town
Tuesday 17th August Crawley Town v Salford City
Saturday 21st August Forest Green Rovers v Crawley Town
Saturday 28th August Crawley Town v Northampton Town
September
Saturday 4th September Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town
Saturday 11th September Crawley Town v Carlisle United
Saturday 18th September Colchester United v Crawley Town
Saturday 25th September Crawley Town v Bradford City
October
Saturday 2nd October Tranmere Rovers v Crawley Town
Saturday 9th October Rochdale v Crawley Town
Saturday 16th October Crawley Town v Sutton United
Tuesday 19th October Crawley Town v Exeter City
Saturday 23rd October Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town
Saturday 30th October Crawley Town v Port Vale
November
Saturday 13th November Swindon Town v Crawley Town
Saturday 20th November Barrow v Crawley Town
Tuesday 23rd November Crawley Town v Newport County
Saturday 27th November Crawley Town v Mansfield Town
December
Tuesday 7th December Walsall v Crawley Town
Saturday 11th December Leyton Orient v Crawley Town
Saturday 18th December Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic
Sunday 26th December Stevenage v Crawley Town
Wednesday 29th December Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers
January
Saturday 1st January Crawley Town vColchester United
Saturday 8th January Northampton Town v Crawley Town
Saturday 15th January Carlisle United v Crawley Town
Saturday 22nd January Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers
Saturday 29th January Bradford City v Crawley Town
February
Saturday 5th February Crawley Town v Stevenage
Tuesday 8th February Harrogate Town v Crawley Town
Saturday 12th February Crawley Town v Hartlepool United
Saturday 19th February Salford City v Crawley Town
Saturday 26th February Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers
March
Saturday 5th March Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
Saturday 12th March Port Vale v Crawley Town
Tuesday 15th March Exeter City v Crawley Town
Saturday 19th March Crawley Town v Swindon Town
Saturday 26th March Crawley Town v Rochdale
]April
Saturday 2nd April Sutton United v Crawley Town
Saturday 9th April Crawley Town v Barrow
Friday 15th April Newport County v Crawley Town
Monday 18th April,Crawley Town v Walsall
Saturday 23rd April Mansfield Town v Crawley Town
Saturday 30th April Crawley Town v Leyton Orient
May
Saturday 7th May Oldham Athletic v Crawley Town