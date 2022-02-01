Junior football: Roffey Robins held by Ashurst Wood - Billinghurst all kitted out

Roffey Robins under-13s

Ashurst Wood started on the front foot and dominated possession, although the Atletico defence of Henry Dinsdale and Fin Ledingham, marshalled by Josh Davidson and Dan Klamm held firm. Gomes had opportunities to show his skills on the left wing, driving forward, fast with the ball and tough in the tackle. Lucas Byrne returned from a period of absence to the right wing and played in some excellent crosses and Will Anderson and Aaron Woodhams worked hard in the centre of midfield although often found themselves outnumbered.

The chances started to come for Atletico mid way through the first half. Joshua Bellamy was unlucky not to score after dribbling into the opposition box but was forced wide and then he shot wide as he ran on to an Anderson through ball.

In the second half, with the game still goalless, Atletico moved to a five man midfield, with Luca Harris and Gomes joining Woodhams in the middle, and Daniel Gardiner came onto the left. Theo Botevyle was equal to everything that came his way in goal and as the half moved on, Atletico began to enjoy more possession with Romario Moratalla’s pace and desire in particular causing concern for the opposition. Bellamy forced a corner which Woodhams swung in and from the melee in the six yard box, Luca Harris managed to sneak the ball home.

Billingshurst under-eights in their new kits

Atletico continued to defend stoutly in the face of increased pressure and with just three minutes remaining, there was 60 seconds that defined the result. Woodhams sent Moratalla through on goal and despite the attention of two defenders he managed to get a shot, only to hit the post. The ball rolled across the line but didn’t cross it. Ashurst Wood cleared the ball to their right winger who swung a cross in. Anderson did well to keep up with the attacker and stuck his thigh out to block the cross, cruelly though, the ball deflected over keeper Botevyle.

Atletico had time for one last attack. Woodhams had a free kick that was well saved, and Harris appeared to be shoved to the ground a she sought to follow up. A penalty appeared to be a certainty. Unfortunately it was not seen by the referee, who blew the full time whistle.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said "To concede so late is always disappointing but we played very well against a good opposition. A draw was probably a fair result and we learned a lot. I was very pleased to see Michael Gomes make his debut, he has been welcomed by all his new team mates and we are already looking forward to next week.’

Report above contributed by Roffey Robins

* Billingshurst Football Club’s new youth side are enjoying their debut season in smart new kits thanks to two firms.

The under-eights had just six shirts between all the players until they secured funds for a new team strip.

Charlotte Brazier, whose son Jack is seven and plays for the team, nominated the squad for a £250 Team Sport Award from her employer, UK Power Networks. The team had already secured a generous sponsorship from Chris Evans, of Evans Electrical, with the sports grant from UK Power Networks enabling them to complete their new look.

Charlotte, an HR adviser at UK Power Networks, said: “It was really exciting to receive the award and they were thrilled to get the new kit. This is a new team, formed this season and there were just six old shirts between them. Now they have fancy new kit.

“The team should have formed last year but because of Covid there were so many stops and starts to their football that it’s really special they have finally been able to come together.

“It enables them to have wider friendships with children from neighbouring villages and it’s such a passion. Jack lives and breathes it and can’t wait for Wednesdays and Saturdays each week when he can see his friends and play football.”

The squad train on Wednesdays and play home matches on Saturdays at Jubilee Fields competing in the Horsham and District Youth Football League. Jack’s dad, Chris, is one of three parents who share the team coaching responsibilities.