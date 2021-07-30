International winger added to Horsham squad

The Hornets have snapped up Bermuda international winger Luke Robinson from Isthmian South Central outfit Staines Town.

The 22-year-old developed his early game in college programmes with both Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion before joining Peacehaven & Telscombe and then Bognor Regis Town, via a brief stint at Lewes.

He made the switch to Haywards Heath Town in 2018 but appearances during his two year stay at Hanbury Park were limited after picking up an ACL injury during his first season.

Luke Robinson (left) in action for Haywards Heath Town in 2018. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Having battled his way back to full fitness, Robinson was invited to sign for Staines Town and ended a Covid-hit campaign by being voted the Supporters’ Player of the Season, having played his part in taking the Swans to the top of the table before things were brought to an untimely conclusion.

The winger made 10 appearances for Staines and scored a hat-trick in a 4-4 draw with South Park last October.

Robinson was handed his first Bermuda cap in their 6-0 defeat away at Suriname in 2022Inte FIFA World Cup qualifying on June 4.

The 22-year-old also played in the 1-1 home qualifying stalemate with the Cayman Islands four days later.

The winger was also selected by the Gombey Warriors for their 2021 CONCACAF Golf Cup preliminary games.

Robinson helped Bermuda record a massive 8-1 win over Barbados in their first round game on July 2.