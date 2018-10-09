Injury news and views on the fourth round draw ahead of Horsham's FA Cup replay against 'favourites' Poole Town

Poole Town head into tonight's FA Cup third qualifying round replay against Horsham as major favorites, according to Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola.

The sides could not be separated in a 1-1 drawn at a sodden Culver Road on Saturday, so they will do it all again at the The Black Gold Stadium in Dorset this evening.



A place in the fourth qualifying round of the competition away to Bostik Premier Division side Haringey Borough, along with £15,000 in prize money, is up for grabs for the victors.



Horsham will be leaving at around 3.30pm this afternoon for the long midweek trip, which means they may be missing a couple of players due to work commitments for the clash against the Southern Premier side.



On the injury front, striker Chris Smith is out and defender Charlie Farmer is also out after picking up a knee injury playing for the under-23s.



Long term absentee Lee Harding remains out having fractured his wrist in their 4-3 second qualifying round win against Heybridge Swifts last month.



Frontman Rob O'Toole, who came off the bench in Saturday's draw, is back to full fitness after suffering with a bruised calf.



Another big returnee to the side is centre-back Lewis Hyde, who is available again after suffering a nasty cut to his head in the 2-1 FA Trophy win over Bury Town at the end of September.



Di Paola feels after a missed opportunity on Saturday where he blamed a slow start, that their hosts and now by far the favourites to advance.



He said: "It's going to be a tough game as one or two (players) aren't going to be able to get there as we are going to have to leave at half three, but that's what it's all about and at least we are still in it.



"They will definitely be favourites now and normally your chances goes in a replay, I think Saturday with the conditions that was our real chances, but we will be going to give it a go."



There is a trip to north London to White Hart Lane to face Bostik League Premier Division side Haringey Borough at their Coles Park Stadium in the next round up for grabs for the winners.

But Di Paola would not be drawn on the potential fourth round opponents.



He said: "I think it is always best to focus on the teams we are playing next, I have always only looked at the next game and focused on that first. We are only looking at Tuesday and then will look forward after that.



"I have not even looked at them (Haringey Borough) or their results, I will if it happens.



"I imagine Poole and Haringey will both look at the draw and fancy it, but there is still a lot for us to do on Tuesday night to give ourselves a chance."