Horsham's trip to Hornchurch in the Isthmian Premier this Saturday has been postponed after a Covid outbreak. Picture by Steve Robards

A statement on the Hornets' website said: "We regret that Saturday’s match at Hornchurch has been postponed, following a Covid outbreak among the Hornets’ first team squad.

"Currently seven players have tested positive for the virus, as well as a number of club personnel, leaving the squad down to just twelve fit players.

"Supporters who have booked a seat to travel on the coach will be contacted and refunded in full.