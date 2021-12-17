Horsham's trip to Hornchurch called off after Covid outbreak among Hornets' squad
Horsham's trip to Hornchurch in the Isthmian Premier this Saturday has been postponed after a Covid outbreak.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:17 am
A statement on the Hornets' website said: "We regret that Saturday’s match at Hornchurch has been postponed, following a Covid outbreak among the Hornets’ first team squad.
"Currently seven players have tested positive for the virus, as well as a number of club personnel, leaving the squad down to just twelve fit players.
"Supporters who have booked a seat to travel on the coach will be contacted and refunded in full.
"The club will continue to monitor the situation but are hopeful that our match against Lewes, on December 27, will go ahead as planned."