Horsham YMCA hold Little Common to extend unbeaten run

Horsham YMCA manager Dean Carden

After an even session of play, the visitors took the lead just after the half hour mark, when Russell Eldridge score from the spot, YM conceding a penalty in similar fashion to the one they were awarded at Alfold in their previous game. YM continued to trail by the single goal at the break.

But, early in the second half, Charlie Gee, assisted by Will Read, equalised for YM. A YM corner followed, Jack Ryder heading to Little Common keeper, Matt Cruttwell.

The visitors, though, were threatening, with Nick Richardson breaking through, inducing a diving save from Aaron Jeal in the YM goal, who then impressively kept Common at bay from a corner.

With YM defending tigerishly while Common piled on the pressure, more corners came and went, including one headed wide and another booted off the line, YM successfully closing down the game to secure a hard earned 1-1 draw.

Manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “We were without Tom Cousins, Ash Dugdale, Mark Pritchard-Cave and others, all injured, so I’m very happy to have held another top team in what is a pretty intense start to the season, with matches coming thick and fast.

"That was a good effort, and I was particularly impressed by Clem Asiedu, my Man of the Match.”

This Saturday, YM, now ninth, venture across the Surrey border, to Addlestone to take on Abbey Rangers in the first round of the FA Vase.

Meanwhile, YM were delighted to welcome Tommy Sampson back at Gorings Mead for the Little Common game.

Central defender Tommy played for Millwall, and extensively Dartford before going on to manage the Kent side and a number of other clubs, including a successful stint at YM under the chairmanship of the legendary Mick Browning, on whom Tommy lavished fulsome praise.

He said:“It’s been a real home coming for me today, I had a great spell at Gorings Mead under Mick about 15 years ago.

"Dean (Carden) played for me then, he was so dedicated so I wanted to come along to give him my support!”