Horsham YMCA defender signs for Burgess Hill Town

Horsham YMCA defender Callum Donaghey has joined Bostik League South East Division outfit Burgess Hill Town.

The experienced centre-back has spent one and a half seasons at YM having joined at the back end of 2017.

The former Greenwich Borough, Shoreham, Three Bridges, Crawley Down Gatwick and Lewes man made 50 appearances with the Gorings Mead outfit, netting three goals.

But it appears his time with the club is over having been announced by the Hillians as one of their first summer signings.

Burgess Hill manager Simon Wormull said: “I’ve worked will Callum at Lewes and Three Bridges. He has played at this level and higher. Callum is a commanding centre half and a leader.

“He is a talented player and I am looking forward to working with him again.”

YM themselves had been aiming for promotion last year, but finished second in the Southern Combination League Premier Division to winners Chichester City.