Horsham's trip to Newhaven in Senior Cup postponed

This (Tuesday) evening's Sussex Senior Cup second round clash between SCFL Premier Division outfit Newhaven and BetVictor Premier Division side Horsham has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Haven's Trafalgar Ground pitch failed an inspection at 1pm this afternoon.

The cup tie has been rearranged for next Tuesday (November 12, 7.45pm).

Despite the postponement of the first team's game, Horsham U23s will be in action at The Camping World Community Stadium tonight.

The young Hornets host Phoenix Sports U23s in the Bluefin Sport Insurance Development League (7.45pm).