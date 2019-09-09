Horsham legend and former striker rejoin club

Horsham have confirmed the signing of club legend Gary Charman and fan favourite Kieron Pamment.

Charman, who joins from Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town, has spent over 20 years at his hometown team, both as a player and a manager, and has made an unprecedented 500 appearances across three spells for the club.

But the Hornets will have to wait for the 34-year-old's first appearance for the club since 2015. The midfielder is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a serious shoulder injury and is expected to be ruled out for another two months.

Pamment, who began the 2019/19 campaign at old foes Lewes, was part of Horsham's SCFL Premier Division title-winning side in 2015/16.

The forward has since played for Pagham, Horsham YMCA, Shoreham, Worthing and Burgess Hill Town.

Pamment made his second debut for the Hornets in their 1-1 draw at Metropolitan Police in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

READ MORE Broadbridge Heath put double cup exit behind them with victory | Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup second qualifying round | 'They are not giving up and determined to get something out of matches' - Crawley Town opinion